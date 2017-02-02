Logo

February 2, 2017

Hanna Rod and Gun Club Big Game Social was held on Sat. Jan 28 at the Hanna Legion. Rifle draw winner was Rod Dyck (pictured), binocular draw winner was Randy Scott and Turbo Dogg coyote call winner was Scott Ferguson.  ECA Review / Submitted

Selling equipment from Moonwalkers
February 2, 2017

Village of Alix is selling Moonwalkers’ equipment and already has interest from potential buyers. During its regular meeting Jan. 18, council directed administration to prepare tender bid documents. “We... Read More

January 26, 2017

          Joe Horkoff (seated) and Chris Saunders enjoy ice fishing in style on the Coronation Dam, Coronation, Ab. Their ice shacks sport stoves for heating... Read More

January 26, 2017

