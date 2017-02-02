Selling equipment from Moonwalkers February 2, 2017 Village of Alix is selling Moonwalkers’ equipment and already has interest from potential buyers. During its regular meeting Jan. 18, council directed administration to prepare tender bid documents. “We... Read More

Town of Bashaw helps fund local medical clinic February 2, 2017 The Town of Bashaw will contribute $25,000 for the physician retention program to ensure the clinic remains open all week. Council, during its regular meeting Jan. 26, voted in... Read More